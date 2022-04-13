Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson said Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is a world-class fast bowler.

Afridi has built that reputation in just a few years and recently captained the Lahore Qalandars to their maiden PSL title in PSL 7.

The 22-year-old played an instrumental role in his side’s successful campaign as he was the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 20 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 19.70 and an economy rate of 7.57.

He was in solid form in the three-Test series against Australia as well as he claimed nine wickets at an average of 36.44.

As for the three-match ODI series that followed, which Pakistan won 2-1, he took six wickets in two games at an average of 17.16.

In the one-off T20 International, he finished with figures of 2-21 off his four overs, but it was not enough to stop Australia from winning the match by three wickets.

“Great to see so many world-class fast bowlers like Shaheen Afridi and the Australian fast bowlers and how they can attack on such batting wickets,” Watson told the ICC as quoted by Cricwick.

