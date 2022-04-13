Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Ex-Australia all-rounder Shane Watson said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is one of his favourite players right now since he bats with such elegance.
Azam was in outstanding form in the series against Australia as he scored 390 runs in the three-Test series, which included a career-best score of 196, at an average of 78.
He then amassed 276 runs in the three-match ODI series, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.
As for the one-off T20 International, he made 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes.
“One of my favorites, is well, Babar Azam, how beautiful is he to watch,” Watson told the ICC as quoted by Cricwick.
ALSO CHECK OUT: World-class fast bowler, Shane Watson on Pakistan player who has built this reputation