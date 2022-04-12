Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has announced that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will expand to more cities next year.

PSL 7 was held in Karachi and Lahore, but Ramiz said matches during PSL 8 in 2023 will be played in Quetta, Peshawar and Multan.

“We will expand the PSL to Quetta, Peshawar, Multan, and other parts of the country and the world will see the real buzz,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

“Next year, we will have matches in Multan and Peshawar also.”

The Lahore Qalandars won PSL 7, which marked the first time they have ever won the tournament.

