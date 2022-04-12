PSL will expand to Quetta, Peshawar, Multan and other parts of the country, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja announces

Posted on by
Ramiz Raja said the PSL will expand to Quetta, Peshawar, Multan and other parts of Pakistan

Ramiz Raja: “We will expand the PSL to Quetta, Peshawar, Multan, and other parts of the country and the world will see the real buzz”

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has announced that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will expand to more cities next year.

PSL 7 was held in Karachi and Lahore, but Ramiz said matches during PSL 8 in 2023 will be played in Quetta, Peshawar and Multan.

“We will expand the PSL to Quetta, Peshawar, Multan, and other parts of the country and the world will see the real buzz,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

“Next year, we will have matches in Multan and Peshawar also.”

The Lahore Qalandars won PSL 7, which marked the first time they have ever won the tournament.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Told that age is not a barrier if I am performing, 35-year-old Pakistan player aiming to get into the team soon says

Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite?
Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite?

Leave a Reply