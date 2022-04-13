Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia big-hitter Shane Watson said Pakistan captain Babar Azam makes everything look so effortless, just like India skipper Rohit Sharma.

In the recently concluded series against Australia, Azam showed off his class and further cemented his reputation as one of the best batsmen in the world.

He started off by scoring 390 runs in the three-Test series, which included a career-best score of 196, at an average of 78.

In the ODI series, he accumulated 276 runs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

He then finished off with a fantastic knock of 66 in the one-off T20 International.

“[Like] Rohit Sharma, everything he does is effortless,” Watson told the ICC as quoted by Cricwick.

