Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed praised Imam-ul-Haq for his magnificent knock of 157 in the first Test against Australia, which was the opening batsman’s maiden Test hundred.

Sarfaraz said it was the best century out of all he had seen Imam score and backed the 26-year-old to score many more in the future.

After hitting 157 in the first innings of the first Test, Imam followed it up with 111 not out in the second innings.

Overall, he amassed 370 runs in the three-Test series at an average of 74.

“I saw all of your 7 ODI 100s, but this maiden Test hundred is the best of the lot,” Sarfaraz said on Twitter.

Imam didn’t stop there as he hammered 298 runs in the three-match ODI series, which included two centuries and an unbeaten 89, at an average of 149.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Makes everything look effortless like Rohit Sharma, Shane Watson on Pakistan batsman with unbelievable timing

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 39225 ( 12.67 % ) Babar Azam 235193 ( 75.94 % ) Steve Smith 6112 ( 1.97 % ) Ben Stokes 7563 ( 2.44 % ) Kane Williamson 13022 ( 4.2 % ) Joe Root 1088 ( 0.35 % ) Rashid Khan 2037 ( 0.66 % ) Pat Cummins 713 ( 0.23 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 398 ( 0.13 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1033 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 781 ( 0.25 % ) Kagiso Rabada 644 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1899 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...