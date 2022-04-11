Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is “cool and kind” as he gave him full freedom to execute his plans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Rizwan captained the Multan Sultans in PSL 7, where the team managed to reach the final before losing to the Lahore Qalandars.

Dahani took 17 wickets in 11 matches in the tournament at an average of 19.76 and an economy rate of 9.33.

“Our captain is cool and kind. We have all the freedom from him to execute our plans and a player performs when he is provided freedom and the inside fear vanishes away,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

The 23-year-old didn’t play a single game in the recent limited overs series against Australia.

Pakistan won the ODI series 2-1, but lost the one-off T20 International by three wickets.

