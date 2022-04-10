Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan has made it clear that he will make full use of a second opportunity should he be called up to the national team in the future.

Azam, who is seen as a future prospect, has played three T20 Internationals, but has been overlooked for selection since July 2021.

Despite not being picked, he has been doing well in domestic cricket.

He scored 296 runs in 12 matches for Islamabad United in the PSL, which included two fifties, at an average of 29.60 and a strike-rate of 141.62.

Most recently, he represented Southern Punjab in the Pakistan Cup and accumulated 230 runs in seven games, which included a top score of 83, at an average of 32.85 and a strike-rate of 125.

“Whenever the opportunity comes my way, I will try to grab it and perform in both keeping and as a batter,” the 23-year-old power-hitter, who is the son of former captain Moin Khan, told CricketDen as quoted by Cricwick.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Getting selected is out of my hands, Pakistan player who could be a back-up for Mohammad Rizwan says

Does Azam Khan deserve to be in the Pakistan team? Yes No Does Azam Khan deserve to be in the Pakistan team? Yes 1756 ( 29.32 % ) No 4233 ( 70.68 % )

Like this: Like Loading...