Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Multan Sultans head coach Andy Flower said Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan “does his work honestly” and with a “positive attitude”.

He also praised the 29-year-old, who captains the Sultans, for being very energetic.

Rizwan was in fantastic form in the recent Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he was the second-highest run-scorer with 546 runs in 12 matches, which included seven fifties, at an average of 68.25 and a strike-rate of 126.68.

“Rizwan as captain has a positive attitude, is very energetic, and does his work honestly,” Flower was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Rizwan maintained his red-hot form in the Test series against Australia as he amassed 140 runs in three matches, which included as top score of 104 not out, at an average of 46.66.

As for the ODI series, he accumulated 33 runs at an average of 16.50.

In the one-off T20 International, which Pakistan lost by three wickets, he made 23 runs.

