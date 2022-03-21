Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Afghanistan superstar Rashid Khan has urged Pakistan opening batsman Fakhar Zaman to capitalise on his current form in the upcoming limited overs series against Australia.

Zaman is coming off a triumphant Pakistan Super League (PSL) season with the Lahore Qalandars as he was the highest run-scorer in the tournament with 588 runs in 13 matches, which included a century and seven fifties, at an average of 45.23 and a strike-rate of 152.72.

Having been picked for the ODI and T20 series against Australia, Rashid wants Zaman to score big and not let his red-hot form go to waste.

“His aim is to maximise on this magnificent form too,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

The white-ball series between Pakistan and Australia begins on March 29 and will be played in Lahore.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

