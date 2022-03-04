Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Australia pace maestro Brett Lee said Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi “gets beautiful bounce” due to his height.
Afridi has utilised the short ball to his advantage numerous times, but is also capable of swinging the ball both ways at speeds of over 150 kph.
Given the many weapons in his arsenal, the 21-year-old is a wicket-taking machine.
“He’s tall, gets beautiful bounce,” Lee said on Shoaib Akhtar’s YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Afridi recently captained the Lahore Qalandars to their first-ever Pakistan Super League (PSL) title and played a crucial role in his side’s successful season. He finished as the highest wicket-taker with 20 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 19.70 and an economy rate of 7.57.
Having done incredibly well in PSL 7, Afridi will no doubt be aiming to enjoy more success in the series against Australia, who are touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.
The two sides will play three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.
The Test series will be played in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore from March 4 to 25, while the entire limited overs series will be held in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.
