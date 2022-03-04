Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee said the way Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi bowls is just amazing.

Afridi is coming off a hugely successful Pakistan Super League (PSL) campaign, where he captained the Lahore Qalandars to their first-ever title.

The 21-year-old played an instrumental role in helping his side lift the trophy as he was the highest wicket-taker with 20 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 19.70 and an economy rate of 7.57.

“Shaheen Afridi is an amazing bowler,” Lee said on Shoaib Akhtar’s YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

His comments come ahead of the highly-anticipated series between Pakistan and Australia, who are touring the country for the first time in 24 years.

A total of three Tests, three ODIs and one T20 International will be played.

The three Tests will be played in three cities – Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore – from March 4 to 25.

As for the limited overs series, all the matches will be held in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.

