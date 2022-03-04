Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Ex-Australia seamer Brett Lee said he is a “big fan” of Pakistan pace ace Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Afridi has become one of the best bowlers in the world despite only being 21 years old and even won the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year award in 2021 for his consistent performances in all three formats.
Given how well he has been faring thus far, many believe the 21-year-old has what it takes to become one of Pakistan’s greatest fast bowlers of all time.
Afridi himself has spoken about his desire to in the same league as the iconic Pakistan pace duo of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis when he finishes his career.
“I am a big fan of him,” Lee said on Shoaib Akhtar’s YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Afridi was in phenomenal form in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he captained the Lahore Qalandars to their first-ever title.
The talented youngster ended the tournament as the highest wicket-taker with 20 wickets in 13 games at an average of 19.70 and an economy rate of 7.57.
He will now be in action against Australia, who are visiting Pakistan for the first time in 24 years and will play three Tests, three ODIs and a lone T20 International.
The series will begin on March 4 and conclude on April 5.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Beautiful bounce, Brett Lee on tall Pakistan bowler who troubles many batsmen