Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Ex-Australia seamer Brett Lee said he is a “big fan” of Pakistan pace ace Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Afridi has become one of the best bowlers in the world despite only being 21 years old and even won the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year award in 2021 for his consistent performances in all three formats.

Given how well he has been faring thus far, many believe the 21-year-old has what it takes to become one of Pakistan’s greatest fast bowlers of all time.

Afridi himself has spoken about his desire to in the same league as the iconic Pakistan pace duo of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis when he finishes his career.

“I am a big fan of him,” Lee said on Shoaib Akhtar’s YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi was in phenomenal form in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he captained the Lahore Qalandars to their first-ever title.

The talented youngster ended the tournament as the highest wicket-taker with 20 wickets in 13 games at an average of 19.70 and an economy rate of 7.57.

He will now be in action against Australia, who are visiting Pakistan for the first time in 24 years and will play three Tests, three ODIs and a lone T20 International.

The series will begin on March 4 and conclude on April 5.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Beautiful bounce, Brett Lee on tall Pakistan bowler who troubles many batsmen

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38632 ( 12.63 % ) Babar Azam 225801 ( 73.83 % ) Steve Smith 6010 ( 1.97 % ) Ben Stokes 7501 ( 2.45 % ) Kane Williamson 12886 ( 4.21 % ) Joe Root 1015 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1954 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 629 ( 0.21 % ) Rohit Sharma 7904 ( 2.58 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 9 ( 0 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 976 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 26 ( 0.01 % ) Kagiso Rabada 626 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1863 ( 0.61 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38632 ( 12.63 % ) Babar Azam 225801 ( 73.83 % ) Steve Smith 6010 ( 1.97 % ) Ben Stokes 7501 ( 2.45 % ) Kane Williamson 12886 ( 4.21 % ) Joe Root 1015 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1954 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 629 ( 0.21 % ) Rohit Sharma 7904 ( 2.58 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 9 ( 0 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 976 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 26 ( 0.01 % ) Kagiso Rabada 626 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1863 ( 0.61 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...