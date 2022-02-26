Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Shaheen Shah Afridi said he wants finish his career right alongside Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, whereby he is regarded as one of the “best Pakistan fast bowlers”.

Afridi has been in phenomenal form for Pakistan and even won the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year for 2021.

Wasim featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

As for Waqar, he picked up 373 wickets in 87 Tests at an average of 23.56.

He also played 262 ODIs and snapped up 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.

“I don’t want to beat them (likes of Waqar, Wasim) but I want to be ranked alongside them as one of the best Pakistan fast bowlers and that remains a goal for me,” Afridi told Cricket Pakistan.

The 21-year-old has been captaining the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he has taken 17 wickets in 12 games at an average of 21.41 and an economy rate of 7.58.

He will now be expected to play an instrumental role in the upcoming series against Australia, who are visiting Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.

The series will comprise of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests will be played in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore from March 4 to 25, while the limited overs series will be held in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 24226 ( 18.92 % ) Waqar Younis 2523 ( 1.97 % ) Javed Miandad 7786 ( 6.08 % ) Shahid Afridi 36309 ( 28.36 % ) Imran Khan 24658 ( 19.26 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2852 ( 2.23 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 2398 ( 1.87 % ) Hanif Mohammad 446 ( 0.35 % ) Younis Khan 4781 ( 3.73 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2598 ( 2.03 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 7619 ( 5.95 % ) Saeed Anwar 9078 ( 7.09 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 980 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1776 ( 1.39 % )

