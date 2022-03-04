Excellent technique, Brett Lee on Pakistan player scoring big runs for fun

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Australia legend Brett Lee has lavished praise on Pakistan captain Babar Azam, saying is batting technique is superb.
Azam has established himself as one of the best batsmen in world cricket and is among the most consistent run-scorers as well.
Most recently, he captained the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
While his team were only able to win one out of the 10 matches they played, he had a solid campaign with the bat as he scored 343 runs, which included two fifties, at an average of 38.11 and a strike-rate of 118.68.
“Babar Azam has an amazing technique,” Lee said on Shoaib Akhtar’s YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Azam will now have his sights set on the series against Australia, who are in Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.
The two sides will play three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International from March 4 to April 5, with the entire series being played in three cities – Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore.
