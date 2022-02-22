Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

India pace bowler Mohammed Shami has backed Babar Azam to become “one of the greats from Pakistan”.

Azam has established himself as one of the best players in the world in all three formats.

Shami noted that if the 27-year-old keeps performing like the way he is, he will be on track to have a massively successful career.

“At the moment, if he continues to play like that, then he would obviously end his career as one of the greats from Pakistan. Good luck Babar Azam, I would say,” Shami told india.com.

Azam is currently captaining the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he has amassed 343 runs in 10 matches, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 38.11 and a strike-rate of 118.68.

His next assignment will be the historic home series against Australia, who will be touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.

The series will comprise of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests will be played in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore from March 4 to 25, while the limited overs series will be held in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38492 ( 12.71 % ) Babar Azam 223361 ( 73.73 % ) Steve Smith 5988 ( 1.98 % ) Ben Stokes 7487 ( 2.47 % ) Kane Williamson 12836 ( 4.24 % ) Joe Root 1002 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1886 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 618 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7888 ( 2.6 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 951 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 619 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1831 ( 0.6 % ) Back

