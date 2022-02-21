Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

India pace bowler Mohammed Sham said there is no doubt in his mind that Pakistan captain Babar Azam is a “great player”.

Azam put on a show when he guided Pakistan to victory over India during the T20 World Cup last year, which marked the men in green’s first-ever World Cup win over their arch-rivals.

Azam is now captaining the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has accumulated 343 runs in 10 matches, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 38.11 and a strike-rate of 118.68.

“No doubt Babar Azam is a great player,” Shami told india.com.

Azam will soon have his sights set on Pakistan’s home series against Australia, who will be touring the nation for the first time in 24 years.

The series will consist of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests will be played in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore from March 4 to 25, while the limited overs series will be held in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38489 ( 12.7 % ) Babar Azam 223360 ( 73.73 % ) Steve Smith 5988 ( 1.98 % ) Ben Stokes 7487 ( 2.47 % ) Kane Williamson 12836 ( 4.24 % ) Joe Root 1001 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1886 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 617 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7888 ( 2.6 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 950 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 619 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1831 ( 0.6 % ) Back

