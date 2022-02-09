Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam admitted that he is always excited when he gets the opportunity to face left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Explaining why, Azam noted that it is “always a thrilling proposition” since the 21-year-old “asks a lot of questions”.

Afridi is Pakistan’s go-to fast bowler in all three formats and is coming off a sensational year in 2021, where he won the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year Award.

Azam also took home a prestigious prize after winning the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year.

“Facing Shaheen is always a thrilling proposition as he asks a lot of questions,” Azam was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

The 27-year-old is currently captaining the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has scored 194 runs in five matches at an average of 48.50 and a strike-rate of 118.29.

Afridi, meanwhile, is leading the Lahore Qalandars and has taken seven wickets in five games at an average of 22 and an economy rate of 7.70.

Both players will be hoping to continue their run of good form in the upcoming home series against Australia.

Australia will be touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years, with the series consisting of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests will be played from March 4 to 25, with the first one being held in Rawalpindi, the second in Karachi and the third in Lahore.

Australia and Pakistan will then play three ODIs and a one-off T20 International from March 29 to April 5 in Rawalpindi.

Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 602 ( 10.11 % ) Karachi Kings 1105 ( 18.57 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1985 ( 33.35 % ) Multan Sultans 1069 ( 17.96 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 627 ( 10.53 % ) Quetta Gladiators 564 ( 9.48 % )

