Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has an amazing ability to swing the ball back in.

Afridi is Pakistan’s pace spearhead in all three formats of the game and has often troubled opposition batsmen by moving the ball.

Azam noted that one of the reasons why the 21-year-old is such a dangerous bowler is simply down to his “ability to bring the ball back”, as quoted by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

Azam and Afridi are both participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) right now, with the former captaining the Karachi Kings and the latter leading the Lahore Qalandars.

Azam has made 194 runs in five matches at an average of 48.50 and a strike-rate of 118.29, while Afridi has picked up seven wickets in five games at an average of 22 and an economy rate of 7.70.

They will both play instrumental roles in the upcoming home series against Australia, which will mark the first time the Australian team are touring Pakistan in 24 years.

The historic series will consist of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The Test matches will be played in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore from March 4 to 25, while the entire limited overs series will be held in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Searing pace, Babar Azam on Pakistan player who can bowl over 150 kph

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 603 ( 10.12 % ) Karachi Kings 1106 ( 18.57 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1987 ( 33.36 % ) Multan Sultans 1069 ( 17.95 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 627 ( 10.53 % ) Quetta Gladiators 564 ( 9.47 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 603 ( 10.12 % ) Karachi Kings 1106 ( 18.57 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1987 ( 33.36 % ) Multan Sultans 1069 ( 17.95 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 627 ( 10.53 % ) Quetta Gladiators 564 ( 9.47 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...