Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan speedster Wahab Riaz said Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga is “one of the best leg-spinners” in the world right now.

Hasaranga has been particularly impressive in T20 Internationals, where he has taken 52 wickets in 33 matches at an average of 13.71 and an economy rate of 6.21.

The 24-year-old was even the highest wicket-taker during last year’s T20 World Cup as he finished with 16 wickets in eight games at an average of 9.75 and an economy rate of 5.20.

“If I am honest, Wanindu Hasaranga is one of the best leg-spinners right now in the world,” Wahab was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Hasaranga recently said that he would love to dismiss Pakistan captain Babar Azam, along with India batsman Virat Kohli and Australia power-hitter Glenn Maxwell.

ALSO CHECK OUT: I was afraid to bowl to him, Pakistan quick Wahab Riaz on batsman with major firepower

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38446 ( 12.73 % ) Babar Azam 222648 ( 73.7 % ) Steve Smith 5977 ( 1.98 % ) Ben Stokes 7483 ( 2.48 % ) Kane Williamson 12817 ( 4.24 % ) Joe Root 993 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1869 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 611 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7875 ( 2.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 936 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 618 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1821 ( 0.6 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38446 ( 12.73 % ) Babar Azam 222648 ( 73.7 % ) Steve Smith 5977 ( 1.98 % ) Ben Stokes 7483 ( 2.48 % ) Kane Williamson 12817 ( 4.24 % ) Joe Root 993 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1869 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 611 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7875 ( 2.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 936 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 618 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1821 ( 0.6 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...