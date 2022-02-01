Wahab Riaz: “If I am honest, Wanindu Hasaranga is one of the best leg-spinners right now in the world”
Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan speedster Wahab Riaz said Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga is “one of the best leg-spinners” in the world right now.
Hasaranga has been particularly impressive in T20 Internationals, where he has taken 52 wickets in 33 matches at an average of 13.71 and an economy rate of 6.21.
The 24-year-old was even the highest wicket-taker during last year’s T20 World Cup as he finished with 16 wickets in eight games at an average of 9.75 and an economy rate of 5.20.
“If I am honest, Wanindu Hasaranga is one of the best leg-spinners right now in the world,” Wahab was quoted as saying by Cricwick.
Hasaranga recently said that he would love to dismiss Pakistan captain Babar Azam, along with India batsman Virat Kohli and Australia power-hitter Glenn Maxwell.
