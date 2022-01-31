Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan pace bowler Wahab Riaz has admitted that he has “always been afraid to bowl to” legendary South Africa batsman AB de Villiers.

De Villiers played 114 Tests for South Africa, where he amassed 8,765 runs, which included 22 centuries and 46 half-centuries, at an average of 50.66.

He also featured in 228 ODIs and accumulated 9,577 runs, which included 25 hundreds and 53 fifties, at an average of 53.50.

As for his Twenty20 International career, the 37-year-old featured in 78 matches and made 1,672 runs, which included 10 half-centuries, at an average of 26.12.

Explaining what made De Villiers so dangerous, Wahab noted that he “always knows what is coming next” and “reads the game well”.

“One player I have always been afraid to bowl to is AB de Villiers. He always knows what is coming next from me. He reads the game well, and always plays well against me,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Wahab is currently playing for the Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 7 and went wicketless in his first match against Islamabad United.

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 452 ( 9.67 % ) Karachi Kings 1035 ( 22.15 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1542 ( 33 % ) Multan Sultans 626 ( 13.4 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 518 ( 11.08 % ) Quetta Gladiators 500 ( 10.7 % ) Back

