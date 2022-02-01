Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi said he likes wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan for many reasons.

Rizwan had a stellar 2021 and it was capped off by him being named the ICC’s T20I Cricketer of the Year.

The 29-year-old is currently captaining the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and kickstarted his campaign in style as he smashed an unbeaten 52 off 47 balls, which included five boundaries and a six, in his side’s seven-wicket win over the Karachi Kings.

“I like Rizwan for many reasons,” Afridi said on a Samaa News program as quoted by Cricwick.

Rizwan followed up his 52 with scores of 69 and 0.

ALSO CHECK OUT: One of the best leg-spinners in the world, Pakistan seamer Wahab Riaz on 24-year-old with bright future

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 486 ( 9.99 % ) Karachi Kings 1058 ( 21.74 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1595 ( 32.78 % ) Multan Sultans 676 ( 13.89 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 542 ( 11.14 % ) Quetta Gladiators 509 ( 10.46 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 486 ( 9.99 % ) Karachi Kings 1058 ( 21.74 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1595 ( 32.78 % ) Multan Sultans 676 ( 13.89 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 542 ( 11.14 % ) Quetta Gladiators 509 ( 10.46 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...