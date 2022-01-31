Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Sri Lanka leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga said he would love to dismiss Pakistan captain Babar Azam one day.

Azam is widely regarded to be one of the best batsmen in all three formats of the game.

In addition to naming Azam as one of his targets, Hasaranga also wants to get India batsman Virat Kohli and Australia power-hitter Glenn Maxwell out.

“I would love to get my favourite cricketer Virat Kohli’s wicket someday. I also want to pick Babar Azam and Glenn Maxwell’s wickets as well,” Hasaranga was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Azam is currently captaining the Karachi Kings in PSL 7 and has made scores of 23, 32 and 41.

