Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir’s pace has dropped.

This is not the first time Misbah has pointed out that Amir’s speed is dropping, but the 29-year-old hit back last time, saying that he was bowling at 145 kph.

Amir has been on rocky terms with Misbah and even said that he would only consider coming out of retirement once he left as head coach.

Despite that already having happened, he has shown no indication of wanting to return and play for his country again.

“He had an injury and his pace was down,” Misbah was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Amir is representing the Karachi Kings in PSL 7, which started on Thursday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Out of form, Misbah-ul-Haq on Pakistan bowler who was given a second chance

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 360 ( 9.18 % ) Karachi Kings 941 ( 23.99 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1350 ( 34.41 % ) Multan Sultans 408 ( 10.4 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 437 ( 11.14 % ) Quetta Gladiators 427 ( 10.88 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 360 ( 9.18 % ) Karachi Kings 941 ( 23.99 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1350 ( 34.41 % ) Multan Sultans 408 ( 10.4 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 437 ( 11.14 % ) Quetta Gladiators 427 ( 10.88 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...