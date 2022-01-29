Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq said left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir was “just out of form”.

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after claiming that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

He noted that he would consider making his comeback once Misbah and bowling coach Waqar Younis left their positions.

With that having happened, Amir has still given no indication that he is ready to come out of retirement.

“Mohammad Amir was just out of form,” Misbah was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Amir is currently playing for the Karachi Kings in PSL 7, which started on Thursday.

