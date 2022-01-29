Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq hit out at left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir over his form, saying he failed to perform in a T20 tournament in Pakistan.

Amir doesn’t have the greatest relationship with Misbah and previously said that he would only consider coming out of retirement once Misbah quit as head coach.

While that has already happened, the 29-year-old hasn’t shown any signs of returning.

“He played a T20 tournament in Pakistan and didn’t perform well,” Misbah was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Amir is now representing the Karachi Kings in PSL 7, which began on Thursday.

Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 360 ( 9.18 % ) Karachi Kings 941 ( 23.99 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1350 ( 34.41 % ) Multan Sultans 408 ( 10.4 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 437 ( 11.14 % ) Quetta Gladiators 427 ( 10.88 % ) Back

