Failed to perform in a Pakistan T20 tournament, Misbah on player no longer in the team

Posted on by
Misbah-ul-Haq said Mohammad Amir failed to perform in a Pakistan T20 tournament

Misbah-ul-Haq: “He played a T20 tournament in Pakistan and didn’t perform well”

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq hit out at left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir over his form, saying he failed to perform in a T20 tournament in Pakistan.

Amir doesn’t have the greatest relationship with Misbah and previously said that he would only consider coming out of retirement once Misbah quit as head coach.

While that has already happened, the 29-year-old hasn’t shown any signs of returning.

“He played a T20 tournament in Pakistan and didn’t perform well,” Misbah was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Amir is now representing the Karachi Kings in PSL 7, which began on Thursday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: His pace has dropped, Misbah-ul-Haq on Pakistan player who said he’s bowling 145 kph

Coming Soon
Who will win PSL 7?
Who will win PSL 7?
Who will win PSL 7?

Leave a Reply