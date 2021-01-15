Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir took aim at head coach Misbah-ul-Haq after he said that his pace had decreased.
Amir noted that Misbah said his pace was steadily dropping, but pointed out that he was injured during certain periods of time, such as the 2019 World Cup where he played with back spasms.
The 28-year-old added that during the recent Lanka Premier League (LPL), where he represented the Galle Gladiators, he was bowling at 145 kph.
“Misbah was saying that my pace was consistently coming down but I had said twenty times that I even played the World Cup with (back) spasms,” Amir was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
“When your body recovers well, you can play well and in Sri Lanka I bowled at 145kph.”
Amir retired from international cricket in December, claiming that he was being “mentally tortured” by the PCB and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.
ALSO CHECK OUT: He couldn’t even get into the Northern team, Misbah-ul-Haq on why Pakistan player was dropped