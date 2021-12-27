My favourite batsman, Shaheen Shah Afridi picks Pakistan teammate

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi said captain Babar Azam is his favourite batsman.

Azam is among the most elite batsmen in all three formats of the game due to his consistency when it comes to scoring runs.

The 27-year-old recently broke the record for the most runs scored by a batsman in their maiden T20 World Cup appearance.

He amassed 303 runs in six games, which included four fifties, at an average of 60.60 and a strike-rate of 126.25.

As for the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, his form dipped slightly as he made 27 runs at an average of nine and a strike-rate of 67.50.

However, he bounced back in the two-Test series that followed as he accumulated 99 runs, which included a top score of 76, at an average of 49.50.

Most recently, he mustered 86 runs, which included a top score of 79, at an average of 28.66 and a strike-rate of 138.70 in the three-match T20 series against the West Indies.

“My favorite batter is Babar, who is also the number one batter,” Afridi was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

