Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi feels that Mohammad Rizwan is a better captain than Babar Azam.

Azam currently leads Pakistan in all three formats, while Rizwan regularly captains the teams he plays for in domestic cricket.

Having played under both of them, Afridi said Rizwan has the edge over Azam when it comes to the person who is a better leader.

“He (Azam) has done an outstanding job as captain of the national team, and we are reaching new heights under his leadership,” Afridi was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

“I appreciate Rizwan’s demeanor, and I started playing for KPK (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) under his captaincy in the domestic circuit. I would place him first, but since Babar is doing such a great job with the national team, I would rank him second.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: My favourite batsman, Shaheen Shah Afridi picks Pakistan teammate

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 37966 ( 12.86 % ) Babar Azam 216917 ( 73.48 % ) Steve Smith 5921 ( 2.01 % ) Ben Stokes 7451 ( 2.52 % ) Kane Williamson 12631 ( 4.28 % ) Joe Root 927 ( 0.31 % ) Rashid Khan 1825 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 558 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 7765 ( 2.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 871 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 602 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1760 ( 0.6 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 37966 ( 12.86 % ) Babar Azam 216917 ( 73.48 % ) Steve Smith 5921 ( 2.01 % ) Ben Stokes 7451 ( 2.52 % ) Kane Williamson 12631 ( 4.28 % ) Joe Root 927 ( 0.31 % ) Rashid Khan 1825 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 558 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 7765 ( 2.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 871 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 602 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1760 ( 0.6 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...