Shaheen Shah Afridi: “I would place him first, but since Babar is doing such a great job with the national team, I would rank him second”
Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi feels that Mohammad Rizwan is a better captain than Babar Azam.
Azam currently leads Pakistan in all three formats, while Rizwan regularly captains the teams he plays for in domestic cricket.
Having played under both of them, Afridi said Rizwan has the edge over Azam when it comes to the person who is a better leader.
“He (Azam) has done an outstanding job as captain of the national team, and we are reaching new heights under his leadership,” Afridi was quoted as saying by A-Sports.
“I appreciate Rizwan’s demeanor, and I started playing for KPK (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) under his captaincy in the domestic circuit. I would place him first, but since Babar is doing such a great job with the national team, I would rank him second.”