Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan said he doesn’t need to worry about anything when captain Babar Azam is batting.

Azam is widely considered to be one of the best batsmen in all three formats of the game, while Rizwan is racing to the top as well following a stellar 2021.

Azam recently broke the record for the most runs scored by a batsman in their maiden T20 World Cup appearance.

He made 303 runs in six games, which included four fifties, at an average of 60.60 and a strike-rate of 126.25.

As for the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, his form cooled down as he only scored 27 runs at an average of nine and a strike-rate of 67.50.

However, he rebounded with 99 runs, which included a top score of 76, at an average of 49.50 in the two-Test series.

Most recently, he accumulated 86 runs, which included a top score of 79, at an average of 28.66 and a strike-rate of 138.70 in the three-match T20 series against the West Indies.

Mohammad Rizwan "When you have the World number 1 (Babar Azam) with you at the crease, you don’t need to worry about anything. All you’ve got to do is to observe and learn from the best" #Cricket pic.twitter.com/waNqN8zaGj — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) December 18, 2021

“When you have the world number 1 (Babar Azam) with you at the crease, you don’t need to worry about anything. All you’ve got to do is to observe and learn from the best,” Rizwan was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

