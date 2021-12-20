Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Lahore Qalandars head coach Aaqib Javed said the whole world is watching the Pakistan pace trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Dilbar Hussain.

Afridi and Rauf have become regular faces in the national team, but Dilbar is still waiting to make his international debut.

Aaqib has spoken about the trio in the past, saying that all of them are capable of bowling 150 kph.

“The whole world is watching the performances of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Dilbar Hussain,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

PSL 7 is scheduled to be held from January 27 to February 27.

