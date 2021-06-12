Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Lahore Qalandars head coach Aaqib Javed said Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Dilbar Hussain and Ahmed Daniyal are all capable of bowling 150 kph.

In the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Afridi has taken 10 wickets in six matches at an average of 18.10 and an economy rate of 7.54.

Rauf has featured in five matches and claimed seven wickets at an average of 25.28 and an economy rate of 9.15.

Daniyal has picked up four wickets in six matches at an average of 51.75 and an economy rate of nine.

As for Dilbar, he hasn’t featured in any games thus far.

In addition to having serious pace, Aaqib noted that the quartet are a “proper international bowling attack” with great variations.

“We have Haris [Rauf], Shaheen [Afridi], Dilbar [Hussain] and [Ahmed] Daniyal, who all can touch 150 kph in speed. They also have variations. I don’t think any team in any league has bowlers like that. I think it is a proper international bowling attack,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

