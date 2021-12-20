Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja said he told captain Babar Azam to get left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi “bowling at 100 mph”.
His comments came when he was advising Azam on how to dismiss India opener Rohit Sharma.
Afridi succeeded in dismissing Rohit during the T20 World Cup as he trapped him lbw for a golden duck.
“I said get Shaheen Afridi bowling at 100 mph,” Ramiz told the BBC as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Afridi ended his T20 World Cup campaign with seven wickets in six games at an average of 24.14 and an economy rate of 7.04.
He followed that up with figures of 2-15 off his four overs in the one T20 International he played against Bangladesh.
As for the two-Test series, he was in terrific form as he picked up 10 wickets, which included a five-for, at an average of 13.60.
Most recently, he claimed four wickets in two T20 Internationals against the West Indies at an average of 15.25 and an economy rate of 7.62.
Pakistan and the West Indies were scheduled to play three ODIs as well, but the series was postponed until June 2022.
