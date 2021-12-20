Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Lahore Qalandars head coach Aaqib Javed has addressed rumours of Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi replacing Sohail Akhtar as the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise’s captain.

Aaqib said nothing has been decided about the leadership status as “we are considering everything”.

Afridi has been one of the franchise’s standout players time and time again, but it remains to be seen if the team management wants to put extra pressure on him by giving him the captaincy.

“It’s too early to say as we have not decided to name Shaheen or any other individual for [the] captaincy yet. We are considering everything,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

PSL 7 is scheduled to be held from January 27 to February 27.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He will dominate in the world of cricket soon, Aaqib Javed backing 20-year-old Pakistan player for big things

Coming Soon Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United 783 ( 7.16 % ) Karachi Kings 2688 ( 24.57 % ) Lahore Qalandars 3594 ( 32.85 % ) Multan Sultans 1004 ( 9.18 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1788 ( 16.34 % ) Quetta Gladiators 1085 ( 9.92 % ) Back

Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United 783 ( 7.16 % ) Karachi Kings 2688 ( 24.57 % ) Lahore Qalandars 3594 ( 32.85 % ) Multan Sultans 1004 ( 9.18 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1788 ( 16.34 % ) Quetta Gladiators 1085 ( 9.92 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...