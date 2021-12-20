Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan fast bowler Aaqib Javed has backed 20-year-old spinner Syed Faridoun to dominate “in the world of cricket soon”.

Faridoun is seen as a future star, and is currently playing for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Aaqib, who coaches the Lahore Qalandars, is not the only one who has seen something special in Faridoun as he recently recalled that Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan predicted that the talented youngster would be “the number one bowler for Pakistan in three years’ time”.

“Hopefully [he] will dominate in the world of cricket soon,” he was quoted as saying by The Nation.

