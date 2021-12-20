Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Lahore Qalandars head coach Aaqib Javed said Pakistan left-arm spinner Syed Faridoun “has amazing talent”.

Faridoun is seen as an up-and-coming star, and is currently representing the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL).

In fact, Aaqib revealed that Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan backed Faridoun to be “the number one bowler for Pakistan in three years’ time”.

“Syed Faridoun, who as [a] wrist-spinner has been signed to represent Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League of Australia, has amazing talent,” the former Pakistan seamer was quoted as saying by The Nation.

