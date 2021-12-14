Aaqib Javed: “Rashid Khan surprised me by saying that ‘Aaqib Bhai mark my words, this boy will be the number one bowler for Pakistan in three years’ time'”
Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Lahore Qalandars head coach Aaqib Javed revealed that Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan said Syed Faridoun will be “the number one bowler for Pakistan in three years’ time”.
Faridoun has been earmarked as a rising star, and is currently representing the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL).
Aaqib admitted that when he heard Rashid’s prediction, he was very shocked.
“During the second phase of PSL 2021, Rashid Khan surprised me by saying that ‘Aaqib Bhai mark my words, this boy will be the number one bowler for Pakistan in three years’ time’ which was very shocking for me as well. Today in a year-and-a-half journey, he has reached Melbourne Stars,” he said in a video released by the Qalandars as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.