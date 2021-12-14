Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Lahore Qalandars head coach Aaqib Javed revealed that Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan said Syed Faridoun will be “the number one bowler for Pakistan in three years’ time”.

Faridoun has been earmarked as a rising star, and is currently representing the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Aaqib admitted that when he heard Rashid’s prediction, he was very shocked.

“During the second phase of PSL 2021, Rashid Khan surprised me by saying that ‘Aaqib Bhai mark my words, this boy will be the number one bowler for Pakistan in three years’ time’ which was very shocking for me as well. Today in a year-and-a-half journey, he has reached Melbourne Stars,” he said in a video released by the Qalandars as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: A superb player, Dale Steyn on Pakistan superstar who has impressed everyone

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 36789 ( 13.13 % ) Babar Azam 204625 ( 73.05 % ) Steve Smith 5795 ( 2.07 % ) Ben Stokes 7308 ( 2.61 % ) Kane Williamson 12203 ( 4.36 % ) Joe Root 799 ( 0.29 % ) Rashid Khan 1673 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 498 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 7465 ( 2.66 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 773 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 584 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1618 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 36789 ( 13.13 % ) Babar Azam 204625 ( 73.05 % ) Steve Smith 5795 ( 2.07 % ) Ben Stokes 7308 ( 2.61 % ) Kane Williamson 12203 ( 4.36 % ) Joe Root 799 ( 0.29 % ) Rashid Khan 1673 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 498 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 7465 ( 2.66 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 773 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 584 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1618 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...