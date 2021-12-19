Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said there is no bowler better than seamer Mohammad Abbas.

Abbas has been a regular face in Pakistan’s Test team, but last played for Pakistan during their tour of the West Indies earlier this year.

In that two-Test series, he took six wickets at an average of 26.

“There is no bowler better than Mohammad Abbas,” Misbah was quoted as saying by The News International.

Abbas was picked for Pakistan’s recent Test series against Bangladesh, but he didn’t feature in both Tests.

He is currently playing for Southern Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he has taken seven wickets in four matches, which includes the ongoing game against Sindh, at an average of 26.71.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 37501 ( 13.03 % ) Babar Azam 210638 ( 73.19 % ) Steve Smith 5869 ( 2.04 % ) Ben Stokes 7389 ( 2.57 % ) Kane Williamson 12451 ( 4.33 % ) Joe Root 872 ( 0.3 % ) Rashid Khan 1778 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 527 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 7666 ( 2.66 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 805 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 595 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1690 ( 0.59 % ) Back

