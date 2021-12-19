Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said there is no bowler better than seamer Mohammad Abbas.
Abbas has been a regular face in Pakistan’s Test team, but last played for Pakistan during their tour of the West Indies earlier this year.
In that two-Test series, he took six wickets at an average of 26.
“There is no bowler better than Mohammad Abbas,” Misbah was quoted as saying by The News International.
Abbas was picked for Pakistan’s recent Test series against Bangladesh, but he didn’t feature in both Tests.
He is currently playing for Southern Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he has taken seven wickets in four matches, which includes the ongoing game against Sindh, at an average of 26.71.
One thought on “Better than Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali, Misbah says no Pakistan bowler is as good as this 31-year-old wicket-taker”
may pick him for limited overs cricket