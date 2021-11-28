Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson said left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc can break the successful opening partnership Pakistan captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan have formed in T20 Internationals.

Starc is one of the top bowlers in the world, and among the fastest as well as he has clocked speeds of 160 kph in the past.

Both Azam and Rizwan were in fantastic form during the T20 World Cup.

Azam broke the record for the most runs scored by a batsman in their maiden T20 World Cup appearance.

The 27-year-old scored 303 runs in six games, which included four fifties, at an average of 60.60 and a strike-rate of 126.25.

Rizwan, meanwhile, amassed 281 runs in six matches, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 70.25 and a strike-rate of 127.72.

As for the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, Azam mustered 27 runs at an average of nine and a strike-rate of 67.50.

Rizwan made 90 runs at an average of 30 and a strike-rate of 90.90.

“He could break through this incredible Pakistan opening pair – Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam,” Watson said in a video on social media as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are currently playing a two-Test series against Bangladesh.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

ALSO CHECK OUT: Knocks helmets off and ruffles feathers, Simon Doull on Pakistan bowler with raw pace

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 35385 ( 13.7 % ) Babar Azam 186161 ( 72.05 % ) Steve Smith 5630 ( 2.18 % ) Ben Stokes 7064 ( 2.73 % ) Kane Williamson 11517 ( 4.46 % ) Joe Root 652 ( 0.25 % ) Rashid Khan 1565 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 434 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 7207 ( 2.79 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 713 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 553 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1497 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 35385 ( 13.7 % ) Babar Azam 186161 ( 72.05 % ) Steve Smith 5630 ( 2.18 % ) Ben Stokes 7064 ( 2.73 % ) Kane Williamson 11517 ( 4.46 % ) Joe Root 652 ( 0.25 % ) Rashid Khan 1565 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 434 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 7207 ( 2.79 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 713 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 553 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1497 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...