Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram said people shouldn’t be going after Hasan Ali.

His comments come after Hasan wasn’t at his best during the T20 World Cup, where he took five wickets in six matches at an average of 41.40 and an economy rate of 9.00.

He also dropped a crucial catch during Pakistan’s semi-final match against Australia when Matthew Wade was batting.

Australia went on to win the match and ended up being crowned champions, while Pakistan were eliminated after going unbeaten in the group stage.

“What we don’t want is that the whole country gets after poor Hasan Ali now,” Wasim said on A-Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“I have been through this, Waqar Younis has been through it. In other countries, it’s just a game for people. Next day, you say well tried, bad luck, better luck next time, and move on.”

Hasan bounced back in the recent three-match T20 series against Bangladesh. He only featured in one game but was named Man of the Match for his figures of 3-22 off four overs.

Pakistan are now playing a two-Test series against Bangladesh.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

