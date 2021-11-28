Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former New Zealand seamer Simon Doull praised Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf for his “raw pace”.

He included the 28-year-old in his team of the tournament for the T20 World Cup since Rauf has the ability to “ruffle feathers and knock helmets off”.

Rauf was one of Pakistan’s standout performers in the T20 World Cup as he took eight wickets in six matches at an average of 21 and an economy rate of 7.30.

As for the recent three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, he claimed two wickets at an average of 39 and an economy rate of 7.09.

“I just wanted some raw pace to ruffle feathers and knock helmets off, so I have gone for Haris Rauf,” Doull told Cricbuzz as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are currently playing a two-Test series against Bangladesh.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 35385 ( 13.7 % ) Babar Azam 186161 ( 72.05 % ) Steve Smith 5630 ( 2.18 % ) Ben Stokes 7064 ( 2.73 % ) Kane Williamson 11517 ( 4.46 % ) Joe Root 652 ( 0.25 % ) Rashid Khan 1565 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 434 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 7207 ( 2.79 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 713 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 553 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1497 ( 0.58 % ) Back

