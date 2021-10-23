Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said current skipper Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan are playing very well, but their strike-rate still remains a problem.

His comments come ahead of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup opener against arch-rivals India on Sunday.

Azam has confirmed that he and Rizwan will open the batting, but the ex-chief selector said they need to increase their strike-rate.

Azam made scores of 50 and 15 in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup warm-up matches against the West Indies and South Africa.

Rizwan, meanwhile, scored 13 and 19 in the two games.

Pakistan beat the West Indies by seven wickets, but lost to South Africa by six wickets.

“Babar and Rizwan have played exceedingly well in the last couple of years but I still feel that they should increase their strike-rate,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

