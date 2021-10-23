Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq said the national team relies heavily on current captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan.

He made the point ahead of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup clash against India in Dubai on Sunday.

Azam and Rizwan have been the most consistent run-scorer for the men in green, with Azam confirming that they will open the batting during the T20 World Cup.

Azam made scores of 50 and 15 in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup warm-up matches against the West Indies and South Africa.

Rizwan, meanwhile, scored 13 and 19 in the two games.

Pakistan beat the West Indies by seven wickets, but lost to South Africa by six wickets.

“Pakistan is relying heavily on Babar and Rizwan,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 36038 ( 76.39 % ) India 5075 ( 10.76 % ) England 1526 ( 3.23 % ) New Zealand 1084 ( 2.3 % ) Australia 399 ( 0.85 % ) West Indies 2026 ( 4.29 % ) South Africa 273 ( 0.58 % ) Afghanistan 450 ( 0.95 % ) Other (Comment Below) 307 ( 0.65 % ) Back

