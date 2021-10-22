Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said he and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan will open the batting during the T20 World Cup.

This comes after there had been a lot of speculation over who would open for the men in green, especially with specialist opening batsman Fakhar Zaman in the side.

While confirming that he and Rizwan will be the opening duo, Azam made it clear that this could change depending on the condition of the pitch.

Azam made scores of 50 and 15 in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup warm-up matches against the West Indies and South Africa.

Rizwan, meanwhile, scored 13 and 19 in the two games.

Pakistan beat the West Indies by seven wickets, but lost to South Africa by six wickets.

“I will open the innings with Rizwan during the World Cup but we can change our plans after looking at the conditions,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on Sunday in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 33680 ( 76.34 % ) India 4622 ( 10.48 % ) England 1465 ( 3.32 % ) New Zealand 1039 ( 2.35 % ) Australia 376 ( 0.85 % ) West Indies 1984 ( 4.5 % ) South Africa 239 ( 0.54 % ) Afghanistan 427 ( 0.97 % ) Other (Comment Below) 289 ( 0.66 % ) Back

