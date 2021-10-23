Pakistan won’t be much of a challenge for India, Ajit Agarkar says

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former India pace bowler Ajit Agarkar said Pakistan won’t be much of a challenge for the men in blue in their upcoming T20 World Cup match.

India and Pakistan will go up against each other in Dubai on Sunday.

Despite believing that India are too strong for Pakistan, Agarkar warned Virat Kohli’s side not to underestimate Babar Azam’s team.

“The stakes are always high when India and Pakistan play together but going by Team India’s current form and taking the stats into consideration, I don’t think Pakistan will pose that much of a challenge,” Agarkar said on Star Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“Having said that, I don’t think we should take our neighbours lightly because cricket is a funny game, and things can change at any moment, especially in the T20 format.”

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

