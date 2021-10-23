Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said if current skipper Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan don’t score quick enough, the national team will struggle.

This comes after Azam confirmed that he and Rizwan will open the batting for the men in green during the T20 World Cup.

Inzamam noted that the duo have to maintain a good strike-rate from the start as they need to set a solid platform for the rest of the batting order to build from.

Azam made scores of 50 and 15 in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup warm-up matches against the West Indies and South Africa.

Rizwan, meanwhile, scored 13 and 19 in the two games.

Pakistan beat the West Indies by seven wickets, but lost to South Africa by six wickets.

“If they don’t score at a good strike-rate, the team will find itself in a difficult situation,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals India on Sunday in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

