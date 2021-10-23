Pakistan depend on them a lot, Harsha Bhogle on two elite performers

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle said Pakistan depend on captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan a lot.
His comments come ahead of Pakistan’s highly-anticipated T20 World Cup opener against India on Sunday in Dubai.
Azam has confirmed that he and Rizwan will open the batting, meaning it will be up to them to get the men in green off to a great start.
Azam made scores of 50 and 15 in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup warm-up matches against the West Indies and South Africa.
Rizwan, meanwhile, scored 13 and 19 in the two games.
Pakistan beat the West Indies by seven wickets, but lost to South Africa by six wickets.
“Pakistan depend very heavily on Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam,” Bhogle said in a video on his Twitter account as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik
Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
