Iconic Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said current skipper Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan have to keep the runs flowing in the first six overs.

With both players opening the batting, Inzamam said it will be up to them to ensure that the men in green get off to strong starts during the T20 World Cup.

He noted that scoring runs in the first six overs will be crucial when Pakistan go up against strong teams.

Azam, Rizwan and the rest of the team will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on Sunday in Dubai.

Azam made scores of 50 and 15 in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup warm-up matches against the West Indies and South Africa.

Rizwan, meanwhile, scored 13 and 19 in the two games.

Pakistan beat the West Indies by seven wickets, but lost to South Africa by six wickets.

“They need to take advantage of the first six overs, especially in matches against good teams,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

