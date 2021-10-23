Tremendous form, Harsha Bhogle on consistent Pakistan run-scorer

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Well-known cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is in tremendous form.
In the two T20 warm-up matches against the West Indies and South Africa, Azam made scores of 50 and 15.
Pakistan beat the West Indies by seven wickets, but lost to South Africa by six wickets.
“Babar Azam is in tremendous form,” Bhogle said in a video on his Twitter account as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals India on Sunday in Dubai.
Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik
Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
ALSO CHECK OUT: Pakistan depend on them a lot, Harsha Bhogle on two elite performers