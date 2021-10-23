Tremendous form, Harsha Bhogle on consistent Pakistan run-scorer

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Well-known cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is in tremendous form.

In the two T20 warm-up matches against the West Indies and South Africa, Azam made scores of 50 and 15.

Pakistan beat the West Indies by seven wickets, but lost to South Africa by six wickets.

“Babar Azam is in tremendous form,” Bhogle said in a video on his Twitter account as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals India on Sunday in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Pakistan depend on them a lot, Harsha Bhogle on two elite performers

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 36038 ( 76.39 % ) India 5075 ( 10.76 % ) England 1526 ( 3.23 % ) New Zealand 1084 ( 2.3 % ) Australia 399 ( 0.85 % ) West Indies 2026 ( 4.29 % ) South Africa 273 ( 0.58 % ) Afghanistan 450 ( 0.95 % ) Other (Comment Below) 307 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 36038 ( 76.39 % ) India 5075 ( 10.76 % ) England 1526 ( 3.23 % ) New Zealand 1084 ( 2.3 % ) Australia 399 ( 0.85 % ) West Indies 2026 ( 4.29 % ) South Africa 273 ( 0.58 % ) Afghanistan 450 ( 0.95 % ) Other (Comment Below) 307 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related