Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq is pleased to see the difference top order batsman Fakhar Zaman has made in the T20 World Cup warm-up matches.

Zaman has been in fantastic form in Pakistan’s two practice games against the West Indies and South Africa.

He made an unbeaten 46 off 24 balls against the men from the Caribbean, which included four boundaries and two sixes, to lead his side to a seven-wicket win.

In the match against South Africa, Zaman scored 52 off 28 deliveries, which included two boundaries and five sixes. However, his effort with the bat went in vain as the Proteas emerged victorious by six wickets thanks to Rassie van der Dussen’s 101 not out, which came off 51 balls and included 10 boundaries and four sixes.

“Pakistan chased down the total with more than three overs to spare but that was largely due to Fakhar Zaman’s 24-ball 46,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals India on Sunday in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

