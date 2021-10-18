Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder and former captain Shahid Afridi believes that if Fakhar Zaman or Sharjeel Khan performs really well in a T20 International, they are capable of winning the game “inside the first six overs”.

This comes after he called for Zaman and Sharjeel to open the batting for Pakistan in the shortest format of the game.

Zaman has been included in Pakistan’s team for the T20 World Cup, but Sharjeel was not selected despite being in fine form during the National T20 Cup.

Sharjeel was the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 371 runs in 11 matches for Sindh, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 33.72 and a strike-rate of 150.81.

Zaman, meanwhile, accumulated 88 runs in four matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who won back-to-back titles on Wednesday, which included a top score of 49, at an average of 22 and a strike-rate of 117.33.

“Even if one of them clicks, we will win the game inside the first six overs,” Afridi said during a live session on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

